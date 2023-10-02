Caledonia lavender farm extending hours through December

Lavender Life offers gourmet products and treats featuring lavender, including cheesecake, tea, coffee cookies and more.

CALEDONIA, Mich. — Lavender Life Company, a 30-acre lavender farm based in Caledonia, is keeping its doors open through early winter to give West Michiganders more opportunities to enjoy the lavender this fall.

Lavender Life offers gourmet products and treats featuring lavender, including cheesecake, tea, coffee, cookies and more. Visitors can also enjoy walking through the lavender fields and picking their own bouquets.

“We also have an abundance of lavender that is still blooming, and will likely continue to bloom well into November, where people can come and pick to make a fresh or dry lavender bouquet,” said co-owner Vickie Bennett.

The farm features a six-acre area with lavender, ponds, waterfalls and other landscaping for guests to enjoy. There is also a retail barn to purchase products.

“Fall is a perfect time to unwind and spend a relaxing day at the farm with family and friends – whether it’s strolling the lavender fields, sipping a lavender latte or eating one of our many lavender-inspired homemade treats – all made with a hint of our culinary lavender,” said Bennett. “Our food production team is always creating lavender specialties in the open kitchen in the barn where visitors can sit and watch how our products are made.”

Lavender Life was established in 2018. Visitors can pick their own lavender through spring and summer, and the company's products can be purchased both at their store and online.

The farm will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Fridays. On Saturdays in October, the farm will be open from 9 a.m. to noon. There is no admission fee to visit the farm.

