Two vehicles flip over into drainage ditch in Calhoun County crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office said five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

The sheriff's office responded to 21 Mile Road and R Drive N in Lee Township around 1 p.m. on a report of a rollover crash.

Police said one vehicle was traveling south and appeared to fail to stop at a stop sign. The other vehicle was traveling west with the right of way. The vehicles collided in the intersection, causing them to rollover into a 15-foot drainage ditch.

The first vehicle had three people from Coldwater. Two were brought to Oaklawn Hospital with minor injuries. The third was brought to Bronson Hospital with more serious injuries, police said.

The second vehicle had five people in it from Ohio and Indiana. Two were transported to Oaklawn Hospital with minor injuries.

The incident is still being investigated.

