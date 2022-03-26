x
Calhoun Co. crash injures 2, kills 8-year-old boy

Police say the vehicle struck a tree and caught fire. The driver, a 28-year-old woman, and a 4-year-old passenger were injured. An 8-year-old was killed.
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A single-vehicle crash in Calhoun County left two people injured and an 8-year-old boy dead.

Police say the crash happened Friday around 6 p.m. on Struwin Road. Responding officers saw that the vehicle had struck a tree and caught fire. 

Nearby residents were able to pull the driver and four children from the vehicle before the fire began. One child, an 8-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another child, a 4-year-old boy, was seriously injured and transported to a hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle, a 28-year-old Pennfield woman and the mother of the children, was also hospitalized for her injuries.

Investigators believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

