3 killed, including 4-year-old, in Calhoun Co. head-on crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Three people were killed and four were injured, including children, in a head-on crash in Calhoun County early Monday morning.

Michigan State Police say the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on I-94 in Marengo Township.

Troopers say a Ford pickup was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when it hit a minivan head-on.

The driver of the pickup, a 42-year-old Massachusetts man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two people in the minivan were also killed in the crash, identified as a 46-year-old Indiana man and a 4-year-old girl.

One adult and three children were also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The children in the minivan were not wearing seatbelts or in car seats, troopers say. Michigan law says children must ride in car seats until they reach state age or height requirements, after which they must be buckled up. The two adults in the vehicle were wearing seatbelts.

I-94 was closed for about five hours for investigation and cleanup. It is unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, police say.

This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the MSP Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.

