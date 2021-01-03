California man cited after using mannequin for carpool lane

The mannequin was adorned with gray hair, wrinkles, glasses, a Cleveland Indians baseball hat and a face mask.

LOS ANGELES — A California driver who says he had used a mannequin as his passenger for at least a year and a half in order to access carpool lanes has been cited and faces a fine of at least $400.

The mannequin was adorned with gray hair, wrinkles, glasses, a Cleveland Indians baseball hat and a face mask. It sat in the passenger seat of the driver's Toyota Tacoma when he was pulled over on Feb. 19.

The driver was cited for the carpool infraction. The Los Angeles Daily News reported that there's no additional punishment for trying to dupe officers with a mannequin.

For the full AP story, click HERE.

WATCH ALSO: