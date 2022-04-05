'Call Us When You're Dead': Holland couple starts true crime podcast

The second season will focus on victims who survived, and it will be released in the next few weeks.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOLLAND, Mich. — An Ottawa County couple has used their interest and passion for true crime to create a new podcast.

Keith and Ryan Schaap, who live in Holland, just finished up the first season of "Call Us When You're Dead." Now, with hundreds of listens and downloads, the pair is already looking forward to a second season.

"We know that if we were gonna do this, we needed to do it differently because there's so many true crime podcasts out there," said Keith Schaap.

So to set themselves apart, Keith said "Call Us When You're Dead" focuses on cases where there were missed opportunities.

"Cases like, if one person had just done their job to the fullest, it wouldn't have ever happened," he explained.

Keith and Ryan record the show out of their home in Holland, and co-host each episode, both bringing something different to the table.

"I handle all the research," said Ryan, and I do the editing."

"I'm very much more of the comedic side of things," Keith said, "and I think our differences make the podcast flow a lot better."

But above all else, the Schaap's said their goal for the podcast is to focus on the victims.

"A lot of times we hear about the murderer, and not as much about the victims," said Keith, "so that's why we always just want to focus back on them, and we want to bring hope to this."

At the end of each show, they read off the name and age of each victim, and they provide numbers and resources for hotlines people can use if they need help.

"I know it might sound morbid, or weird, but I love the part where we get to remember these people," Keith said.

"Being the voice, and raising awareness makes me feel like I have a purpose again," Ryan added.

The second season of "Call Us When You're Dead" will focus on victims who survived, and it will be released in the next few weeks.

"This is just the beginning," Ryan said, with a smile on his face.

And at the end of each show, Keith and Ryan always leave their listeners with the same tagline:

"Remember to stay strong, do everything with love, know there is always hope, and in case you forget, you can always call us when you're dead."

You can listen to the show for free anywhere you get your podcasts. You can also listen and donate to the show by clicking here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.