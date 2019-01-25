FRUITPORT, Michigan — There is an unmistakable ringing sound that clicks on once an AED case is opened. That same sound now serves as a reminder of the time a Calvary Christian basketball player nearly lost his life.

Luke Anhalt, 17, collapsed during basketball practice on Dec. 13 from sudden cardiac arrest. The otherwise healthy teenager, who plays on the high school basketball and soccer teams, had never had heart complications prior to that day. Now, just six weeks after his heart stopped beating, Anhalt has been cleared to get back on the court.

"Getting back out on the floor, I think it's going to be big for a lot of people being able to see like, 'wow good can come out of having an AED,'" Anhalt said ahead of his return to the court Friday, Jan. 25. Anhalt is back in time for one of their team's biggest games of the year against Calvary Schools of Holland.

"It's not just some money sitting on the wall never being used. If it gets used once and a kid gets to get back on the floor, then that's something really big," Anhalt said.

Calvary Christian bought AEDs to place strategically throughout the school after the death of a Fennville High School basketball player. Wes Leonard collapsed and died after shooting a game winning basket in 2011. Sudden cardiac death of the young (or SCDY) claims hundreds of lives in Michigan each year, according to this statewide study.

Anhalt's basketball coach and family friend, Jeffrey Zehr, had never used an AED before that day, but his use of it saved Anhalt's life.

"We have all gained a whole different appreciation for life," Zehr said on Friday.

Anhalt spent several days in the hospital following the incident and now has an implanted subcutaneous defibrillator. He has also been instructed to keep his heart rate below 188 beats per minute, so his dad will be keeping tabs on the monitor from the stands.

Anhalt's family plans to continue spreading awareness about the power of an AED. According to the Michigan Genetic Resource Center, a shock from an AED within the first minute of cardiac arrest increases survival by 90 percent.

"Every gym we've been in [we] go in and ask 'where's your AED?' and they'll be like it's out there around the corner," Anhalt said.

"One of the schools we went to recently looked very, very new, like it had been installed very recently."

To find out which schools have AEDs present or to apply for a free one, visit this website. Applications close on May 15, 2019.

