Calvin University breaks ground on new School of Business

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Tuesday, March 2, Calvin University held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new School of Business building.

According to officials, the building is expected to be completed in time for the fall 2022 semester.



The $11.25 million project includes the construction of a 15,000-square foot building that will house new offices, modern classrooms, contemporary breakout spaces, and large gathering areas.

Funding to improve shared spaces in the existing DeVos Communication Center, which will connect to the School of Business building, are also included in the construction cost.



The establishment of the school was announced in spring 2020 following a $22.25 million anonymous gift, the largest single gift in the institution’s history.

