Many parents wonder how their children would do if faced with a real emergency situation. Life E.M.S. Ambulance is working to give those parents less to worry about. For more than 20 years, the company has held day long camps called Camp 911. They offer a " fun, hands-on learning environment that gives children the knowledge, skills and confidence to protect themselves and react safely in emergency situations."

"Some of the things the kids will experience is getting a chance to meet the fire department, go through the fire truck, learn a lot about fire safety. They will get to wear some of the turn-out equipment. They will learn safe habits, around the home, like changing out batteries for the smoke detectors and things like that," says James Hadley, special events coordinator for Life E.M.S. Ambulance.

In addition to fire safety, the kids will learn about things such as bystander CPR, bike and boating/water safety.

"The importance of life jackets are one of the number one things we teach the kids," says Scott Holt, marine deputy for Kent County Sheriff's Office. "They are one of the most important things you can have and it is based on your weight and chest size, not your age."

Kent County Sheriff's Office is one of more than a dozen community partners that make this free, day-long camp possible. Others include, Meijer, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Consumers Power, Safe Kids Coalition, area local police, fire and sheriff departments.

Camp 911 is offered in several counties throughout West Michigan and open to kids between the ages of 9 and 11. Each camp is limited to 30 participants and is on a on a first-come, first-served basis.

