GRPM's Camp Curious returning to give campers hands-on learning experience

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Explore science, history and culture at the Grand Rapids Public Museum’s popular Camp Curious summer camp program.

It’s returning in person this year after going virtual in 2020 and with limited capacity in 2021. With fewer restrictions, the museum will be able to welcome more kiddos to the camps this year.

The program takes place in June through August and is open to kids in pre-K through 12th grade.

There are a variety of options available, including single and multi-day camps with prices starting at $35.

Camp Curious gives participants a hands-on learning experience to explore new topics.

"Camp here is is a unique experience at the museum, you're able to get those behind the scenes exploration experiences of the exhibits, you're able to use local resources, like the Grand River, to learn about the watershed and the creatures that call that place home," said Alee'a Cherry, Marketing Manager at GRPM. "And you're also able to get that primary source learning. So seeing history within your hands, being able to handle artifacts and specimens, and just really get creative and test those boundaries."

New this year, the museum is partnering with Grand Valley State University for a camp for teens and young adults with autism.

“They'll be able to interact with some of our experts on staff to curate their own exhibit by using some of the pieces of our collection while learning, practicing those social skills in a structured setting," said Cherry. "So, we're super excited to be more accessible to the community to offer these experiences.”

Early registration is highly recommended because some camps are already sold out. Museum members can receive discounts on the program. To sign up, visit grpm.org.

