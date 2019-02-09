BLUE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A camper at Muskegon County's White River Campground on W. Fruitvale Road drowned on Sunday afternoon. He was identified as Pawel Marek Kuras, 37, of Clinton Township.

The sheriff's office said they responded to the campground around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Witnesses told police Kuras lost his balance and fell into the river. He briefly surfaced then went back under the water.

The caller was unable to locate him.

Around 3:18 p.m. Kuras was located by firefighters who attempted CPR. But life saving efforts were unsuccessful and Kuras was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kuras was camping at White River with his family.

Police said they believe alcohol was a factor in the drowning.

