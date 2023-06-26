Fire at Silver Lake campground: '35 years of work gone in 35 minutes'

Hideaway Campground and Resort's storefront caught fire on June 21. Since then, staff have been working on new ways to serve their customers for the summer season.

OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. — Owner Dan Kolosci watched as his store, restaurant and registration office at Hideaway Campground in Silver Lake burned to the ground.

The fire happened on June 21, the first day of summer.

"I was in shock, I was in disbelief," said Kolosci. "I mean 35 years of work was gone in 35 minutes."

Kolosci and his team had just stocked the store for the upcoming holiday weekend and because of the fire they lost thousands of dollars in equipment and merchandise.

"We just had it ready for the fourth of July week," said Kolosci. "The shelves were full, coolers were stocked, we were ready to go and then this happened."

The fire is also causing other problems for Kolosci, some think the campground is now closed.

That is not the case.

Kolosci said they're making the proper adjustments to keep the campground open this summer.

A utility trailer across the parking lot from the rubble now serves as the campground's store.

Right next door, a food truck for campers.

Ryan Ivory was camping the night of the fire. While heartbroken for the staff, he said he's excited to learn that the campground isn't missing a beat.

"They've done a fantastic job of doing what they've done so far," said Ivory. "I mean it's just incredible."

While it may take awhile to rebuild, Kolosci says he and the staff are no longer dwelling on what happened, but now, looking forward to what's ahead.

"We're going to rebuild and come back bigger and better and stronger," said Kolosci. "We'll make it."

Hideaway's phone lines are still down, adding to some of the confusion.

