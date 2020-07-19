x
Cancer doctor's victims get restitution years after sentence

Fata poisoned patients through needless cancer treatments that wrecked their health and, in some cases, contributed to their death.
Convicted Cancer Doctor Farid Fata received a cold reception in U.S. District Court on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2016. The judge refused to let him speak and his victims lashed out, saying he tortured them and deserves a life in prison.

DETROIT — More than $4 million has been distributed to hundreds of people who were victims of a Detroit-area doctor’s bogus diagnoses. 

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says restitution from Farid Fata was recently completed for his former patients, five years after Fata was sentenced to 45 years in prison. 

More than 600 people filed claims for out-of-pocket expenses, such as co-payments and funeral expenses. 

It was a long process that involved the government, an outside contractor and judges at U.S. District Court. 

