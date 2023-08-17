x
Greenville Community coming together to hold vigil for hit and run victims

The vigil is being held in memory of Jamison Lafferty who was killed, and his two friends Lukas and Zieke who were injured in the crash.

GREENVILLE, Mich. — Friday, August 25 the Greenville community will come together to hold a vigil in memory of Jamison Lafferty, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in early August.

The vigil is also being held in honor of Jamison's two friends Lukas and Zieke who were seriously injured in the crash.

Pastor Courtney of Greenville Community Church will be leading the vigil. Anyone intending to attend the vigil is asked to respond to the Facebook event page by Monday August 21 so organizers know how many candles to purchase.

The vigil will consist of a candle lighting followed by a moment of silent prayer and thoughts while a song is played. Afterwards, Pastor Courtney will conduct a closing prayer.

The event is taking place at Baldwin Heights Elementary School.

