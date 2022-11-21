Cannonsburg Ski Area preparing to open after weekend snow

Cannonsburg Ski Area turned on their snow guns Friday evening, with hopes to open at the beginning of December.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The Snow Guns, or artificial snow makers, are working overtime at Cannonsburg Ski Area, although the Grand Rapids area got over 22 inches of snow during the region's first snow storm of the year.

Danielle Musto, Marketing Director for Cannonsburg, said they need much more.

"We usually aim for about three to four feet," said Musto. "We are blowing snow continuously to build a huge base. What we do is we make big piles so that the snow will remain insulated so that if temperatures rise, which I hope they don't, the snow will be preserved so that on opening day we will just have really great coverage."

With the amount of snow they're putting out, they hope to be open sometime soon in December.

"I don't want to jinx anything, but we always want to be open during the holidays so that everyone in the West Michigan community can come on out, but the earlier the better so we will open as early in December as we can," said Musto.

Musto added that they're also hiring indoor and outdoor positions, including restaurant positions, ski and snowboard instructors and lift operators.

