Cannonsburg Ski Area brings the scares at first ever Haunted Forest

CANNONSBURG, Mich. — When the pandemic hit, Halloween came earlier in the year than normal for businesses across the state.

"I'll be the first to admit it was really scary in March when everything came to a halt," says Danielle Musto, marketing director for Cannonsburg Ski Area.

While some businesses have struggled during the pandemic, Cannonsburg has found some creative ways to stay afloat like with its first ever Haunted Forest.

"The Haunted Forest is an experience for kids and adults to come out, be outdoors and really embrace Halloween," says Musto.

Cannonsburg has done other Halloween activities in past years, but had to pivot to something new due to the pandemic.

"We wanted to get people out here but allow more space," explains Musto.

Adjusting is something the ski area has done all summer. It also introduced an ice cream shop earlier in the year for socially distanced family outings. And as skiing season approaches, they are already planning new ways to keep business coming safely.

"We all believe being outdoors and being active is more important than ever," says Musto. "So yes, we are constantly changing and finding ways to provide more services outside, but we're so excited to see everyone come back for winter."

You can make a reservation for the Haunted Forest online by clicking here. Masks are required for your entire visit.

