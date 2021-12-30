Cannonsburg Ski Area still not open because of warm winter

The marketing director says temperatures need to be in the mid-20s in order to make snow.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Warmer than normal temperatures this year are having a big impact on businesses that rely on the cold temperatures to make money.

This week, Muskegon Luge Adventure Park blamed climate change in a Facebook post for its slow start.

Another business, Cannonsburg Ski Area, is still not open yet.

Daniel Musto, the ski area's marketing director, says this is the latest they’ve gone without opening in the last 10-15 years.

Typically, Cannonsburg opens in mid-December with the goal of opening before winter break when families come out to spend time together skiing and tubing.

With a big winter storm headed our way the business is eager to make up some lost ground.

“We're definitely optimistic. One thing that we can't control is the weather but what we can do is just make snow whenever possible. I know that our snowman, the guy who makes the snow is starting third shift again tonight, hopefully, to blast our snow guns and we will be making snow whenever possible," Musto said.

While this week we got snow and there’s finally a good base layer it’s not enough to open.

Cannonsburg says temperatures need to be in the mid-20s consistently for a few days in order to make snow and for it to stick.

An opening day has not been announced yet but they're hoping after this weekend things will turn around.

