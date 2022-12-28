Cannonsburg Ski Area optimistic they won't be impacted by this weekend's warming temperatures

Tubing is back for the season, and reservations can be booked online.

CANNONSBURG, Mich. — Despite warming temperatures, Cannonsburg Ski Area is expecting a big weekend.

"We are ready for the weekend," Marketing Director Danielle Musto says.

"The good news is that we made a lot of snow when the temperature was really cold. So, we have a huge base."

She says she's also not worried if it rains a little bit.

"I mean, no one wants to ski in the rain. If it's a small drizzle, it's fine," Musto says.

Things like skiing and snowboarding shouldn't be affected too much, which is welcome news to one eighth grader and his friends.

"It's just a cool, different sport that really gets you out there and outside," Mikey Hobbs says.

"We've had a phenomenal turnout, people were so excited for us to open and I would say everyone's just really enjoying the snow," Musto says.

Now everyone can enjoy tubing, which just opened for the season Wednesday night.

"We built a giant snow coaster. It's so much fun," Musto says.

The three friends agreed, saying the third lane has "the giant drop."

"The first drop, it kind of gets, you know, scary," Brady says.

That thrill keeps them going up the hill over and over again.

"We're gonna try to do 20 [more times,]" Brady says.



Musto is encouraging everyone to book their tubing reservations online and to keep an eye on their social media for any possible changes.

