Cannonsburg Ski Area opening for the season Friday

This is a very late start for Cannonsburg, which usually opens in mid-December.
Credit: Cannonsburg, Facebook

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — After a very warm December, Cannonsburg Ski Area in Belmont is finally opening for the season.

The business announced the news Thursday, saying it will be open for skiing and riding at 4 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday it will also be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with tubing starting at 10 a.m.

This is a very late start for Cannonsburg, which usually opens in mid-December. Due to a warm early winter season, it was unable to do so.

Park build in progress. We’re opening FRIDAY at 4pm for skiing and riding. Sat & Sun will be 9am-9pm and tubing will open at 10am!

Posted by Cannonsburg on Thursday, January 6, 2022

Now, with snow falling for the past two days and temperatures below freezing, the ski area is ready to welcome back visitors.

Ski and snowboard rentals are $30 a piece and helmets are $15. But, if tubing is more your speed, reservations can be made online here.

