BELMONT, Mich. - Even though temperatures hit nearly 50 degrees in West Michigan on Sunday, it didn't stop skiers and snowboarders from taking advantage of Cannonsburg's opening weekend.

The ski area opened at 4 p.m. on Friday for the season, even though this weekend had temperatures in the 40s. Cannonsburg's marketing director Danielle Musto said they've had a great turnout.

"As long as we're outside and skiing in the open, we're happy with any conditions. I mean, having the sun out and a bluebird day is hard to beat," she said.

Cannonsburg had a base of about two feet of snow. Musto said they took advantage of the record cold temperatures in November and made a lot of snow.

"Conditions are great," she said.

The warmth didn't deter the crowd of skiers and snowboarders.

"Snowy, colder days are a little more fun—little more powder down, so you get that spray nice and fresh," said Josiah Drake. "But it's still fun out here to ride and everything."

Cannonsburg will be open Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Other stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.