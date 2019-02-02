GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a week of frigid, arctic temperatures, you would think people in West Michigan were sick of the cold, but not quite! A group of fundraisers plunged themselves into freezing cold water -- but all for a worthy cause!
The Grand Rapids Polar Plunge took place on Saturday, Feb. 2 at The Score Restaurant & Sports Bar.
Brave individuals and courageous teams of plungers dropped into arctic waters to raise money for Special Olympics Michigan. Each year the even raises money for SOMI to provide free sports training, competition, health screens and inclusive programs for more than 27,000 athletes in Michigan.
There are 30 Polar Plunge events happening in 2019.
A list of the Polar Plunges in Michigan can be seen here:
- Jan. 26, 2019: Berrien County - Watermark Brewing Company
- Jan. 26, 2019: Jackson/Clarklake - The Pointe Bar and Grill
- Jan. 26, 2019: Livingston County - Brighton High School
- Jan. 26, 2019: Macomb County - MacRay Harbor
- Jan. 26, 2019: Muskegon - Fricano's
- Feb. 2, 2019: Fenton - Fenton Moose Lodge
- Feb. 2, 2019: Traverse City - North Peak Brewing Company
- Feb. 2, 2019: Grand Rapids - The Score Restaurant & Sports Bar
- Feb. 9, 2019: Greenville - Turk Lake Restaurant and Bar
- Feb. 9, 2019: Lake City - Town Pump Saloon
- Feb. 9, 2019: Wayne County - Belleville Yacht Club
- Feb. 9-10, 2019: Detroit Winterblast - Campus Martius
- Feb. 10, 2019: Lansing - Cooley Law School Stadium
- Feb. 16, 2019: Alpena - Sand Bar
- Feb. 16, 2019: Cheboygan - Hoppies Tavern
- Feb. 16, 2019: Holland - Holland Elks Club
- Feb. 16, 2019: Kalamazoo/Calhoun County - Bell's Eccentric Cafe
- Feb. 16, 2019: Mt. Pleasant - O'Kelly's/Wayside
- Feb. 17, 2019: Bay City - Dow Bay Area Family YMCA
- Feb. 22, 2019: University of Michigan - Michigan Stadium
- Feb. 23, 2019: Chippewa Lake - Chippewa Lake Public Access
- Feb. 23, 2019: Oakland County East - Rochester Mills Brewing Company
- Feb. 23, 2019: Oakland County West - The Beach Tiki Bar
- Feb. 24, 2019: St. Clair - St. Clair Boat Harbor
- Feb. 28, 2019: Legislative - Capitol steps in Lansing
- March 2, 2019: Detroit - Belle Isle Boat House
- March 2, 2019: Saginaw - Old Town Distillery
- March 16, 2019: Manistee - Little River Casino Resort
- March 16, 2019: Twin Saults - The Elks Lodge
- March 17, 2019: Marquette County - The Up North Lodge
