GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a week of frigid, arctic temperatures, you would think people in West Michigan were sick of the cold, but not quite! A group of fundraisers plunged themselves into freezing cold water -- but all for a worthy cause!

The Grand Rapids Polar Plunge took place on Saturday, Feb. 2 at The Score Restaurant & Sports Bar.

Brave individuals and courageous teams of plungers dropped into arctic waters to raise money for Special Olympics Michigan. Each year the even raises money for SOMI to provide free sports training, competition, health screens and inclusive programs for more than 27,000 athletes in Michigan.

There are 30 Polar Plunge events happening in 2019.

A list of the Polar Plunges in Michigan can be seen here:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.