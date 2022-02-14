Car crashes into Alpine Slopes Apartments building

Developing: A car has crashed into a building at Alpine Slopes Apartments.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A car crashed into a building Monday morning in Comstock Park.

The incident happened at Alpine Slopes Apartments, located at 4285 Alpenhorn Drive NW. The car appears to have driven into the complex Pool and Sun Deck building.

Police are currently on scene and investigating.

Information surrounding the crash is limited at this time. It is unknown if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

