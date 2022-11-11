Woman crashes car into apartment building near GVSU campus

Police say the front end of the car entered an occupied apartment, causing significant damage. No one was injured in the crash.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Police are investigating after an 18-year-old driver crashed her car into an apartment building early Friday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at Canvas Townhomes, an off-campus complex near Grand Valley State University, around 2:30 a.m.

The woman was driving southbound on 48th Street in a Honda CRV when she lost control of the vehicle while attempting to turn onto Pierce Street. The vehicle left the roadway and crashed into an occupied apartment.

Police say the front end of the car entered the apartment, causing significant damage. The Allendale Township Fire and Ottawa County Technical Rescue responded to the scene due to structural issues with the building.

No one was injured in the accident.

The intersection at 48th Avenue and Pierce Street was closed for several hours, but traffic is now moving through.

The crash remains under investigation.

