WATCH VIDEO: Car crash in Grand Rapids result of alleged drag race

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Just after midnight on Sunday the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) responded to calls about a crash in the area of Front Ave NW and Sixth Street NW.

GRPD said allegedly the crash was a result of a drag race between a red Mustang and a grey Infiniti. The cars were using both traffic lanes traveling northbound on Front Ave.

The two cars approached the Sixth Street intersection at a high rate of speed as a third vehicle which had the right of way to continue through the intersection approached from Sixth Street.

The third vehicle was struck by the Mustang, causing both vehicles to spin and crash into an occupied parked vehicle.

WZZM obtained video of the crash which was posted to the Sirens in and around Grand Rapids Facebook page.

The grey Infiniti avoided the crash and fled the scene. A woman inside the parked car was seriously injured. No other injuries were reported.

GRPD has not released the name of the driver of the red Mustang but said they have been cooperating with the investigation. They have not found the driver of the Infiniti and ask anyone with any information to contact the Traffic Unit at (616) 456-3771 or Silent Observer.

Tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345/ www.silentobserver.org.

