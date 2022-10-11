Car crashes into house during police chase; suspects in custody

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the incident. Four suspects are now in custody, police say.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four suspects are in custody after a police chase led to a vehicle crashing into a house in Grand Rapids early Thursday morning.

Police say the crash happened near the intersection of Valley Avenue NW and Veto Street NW. A vehicle had been fleeing police when it crashed into the front of a home.

Two suspects got out of the vehicle and fled the scene. Two other suspects remained in the vehicle. Police say all four suspects have been taken into custody.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the incident, and the reason for the police chase is unknown at this time.

Grand Rapids police and Michigan State Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

