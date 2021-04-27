Car crash rolls school bus in Kent Co., 2 injured

A Volvo collided with a school bus, which rolled over several times and ended upright, according to police.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Two drivers suffered minor injuries following a crash involving a school bus in southern Kent County.

The crash happened around 3:51 p.m. Tuesday at 108th and Patterson, police say, when a Volvo heading east on 108th ran a stop sign. The Volvo collided with the school bus, which rolled over several times and then ended upright, according to police.

Both drivers were the only ones in the vehicles.

Related video:

