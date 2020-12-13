Car crashes into assisted living center, injures 93-year-old resident

While backing out of the parking spot, the vehicle had a possible mechanical issue, backing though the lot in a circle and then striking the building.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 93-year-old woman is injured after a car crashed into her room at an assisted living center Sunday.

The crash happened at around 9:57 a.m. at Cambridge Manor, located at 151 Port Sheldon Street in Georgetown Township.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a 23-year-old man from Grand Rapids was operating his Ford Edge in the living center’s parking lot. While backing out of the parking spot, the vehicle had a possible mechanical issue, backing though the lot in a circle and then striking the building.

Police say the vehicle entered the room of a 93-year-old resident. She was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle received minor cuts but did not require treatment at the scene. The building did receive significant structural damage.

