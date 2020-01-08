Car crashes into Grand Rapids home overnight

While the scene looked bad, GRPD said it looked worse than it was.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GRPD officers are trying to figure out what caused a man to drive into a home early Saturday morning with his car.

The incident occurred at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday on Burton Street in the the southwest side of Grand Rapids.

Police told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that the man is fine and that the front left side of the porch is only slightly damaged.

While the scene looked bad, GRPD said it looked worse than it was.

