Car crashes into second floor of Mifflin County home, driver facing slew of charges

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — One person was transported to the hospital for treatment after a car crashed into the second floor of a home in Mifflin County Sunday afternoon, authorities said Monday.

The bizarre crash occurred at 3:15 p.m. on the 800 block of Alfarta Road in Decatur Township, according to officials from the Junction Fire Company, which responded to the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Evan Miller, was transported to Geisinger Lewistown for treatment after the crash, officials said.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, there were two people inside the home when the car crashed. They told police that they were seated directly under where the car landed and were afraid that if the car hadn't gone airborne, they would be dead.

Miller was allegedly seen driving 90 to 100 mph just before he hit the house.

"[The vehicle] struck a culvert is about all we can officially say," a fire company spokesperson told FOX43. According to the affidavit, a neighbor alleged that Miller drove through his fence and field before going airborne.

It took emergency crews about three hours to remove the vehicle from the second floor of the home, according to the fire department. Miller was able to extract himself from the car and was reportedly "running around the scene stating [that] he saw demons and believed he was a demon."

State Police in Lewistown are handling the investigation of the incident. A spokesperson said the crash was the result "of the driver attempting to inflict self-harm due to a mental health episode."

According to an officer who rode with Miller to the hospital, Miller allegedly stated that he had been drinking vodka and may have been smoking weed.

Miller has been charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief- damage property, recklessly endangering another person, harassment- subject other to physical contact, careless driving, reckless driving, driving at a safe speed and disregard traffic lane.