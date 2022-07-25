Only minor injuries after car crashes into back of semi, gets rear-ended by semi on I-96

Incredibly, the driver wasn't hurt and the passenger, who was trapped in the car, suffered minor injuries.

CASCADE, Michigan — One person was minorly injured after a car crashed into the back of a semi, then got rear-ended on I-96, Michigan State Police say.

A Chevy Malibu was driving on westbound I-96 east of M-6 in Cascade Township when the driver ran into the back of a semi-trailer and then got rear-ended by another semi, police say.

Incredibly, the driver was uninjured and the passenger, who was trapped in the car, was minorly injured.

"This is why we preach to slow down in construction zones!!" MSP tweeted with photos of the crash.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.