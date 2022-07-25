x
Only minor injuries after car crashes into back of semi, gets rear-ended by semi on I-96

Incredibly, the driver wasn't hurt and the passenger, who was trapped in the car, suffered minor injuries.
Credit: Michigan State Police West Michigan
The Chevy Malibu that crashed into a semi on westbound I-96 Monday.

CASCADE, Michigan — One person was minorly injured after a car crashed into the back of a semi, then got rear-ended on I-96, Michigan State Police say.

Credit: Michigan State Police West Michigan
The Chevy Malibu that crashed, then got rear-ended on I-96.

A Chevy Malibu was driving on westbound I-96 east of M-6 in Cascade Township when the driver ran into the back of a semi-trailer and then got rear-ended by another semi, police say.

Incredibly, the driver was uninjured and the passenger, who was trapped in the car, was minorly injured.

Credit: Michigan State Police West Michigan
The Chevy Malibu that crashed, then got rear-ended on I-96.

"This is why we preach to slow down in construction zones!!" MSP tweeted with photos of the crash. 

    

