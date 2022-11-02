x
Car drives through red light, causes roll-over crash in Ottawa Co.

Credit: 13 On Your Side

GEORGETOWN, Michigan — A woman is injured after a crash in Georgetown Township Wednesday evening, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says.

The crash happened at the intersection of Chicago Drive and Main Street around 6:12 p.m.

Police say a 68-year-old woman from Grand Rapids was driving east on Chicago Drive when she failed to stop at a stop light, crashing into another car heading south on Main Street.

The other car, driven by a 60-year-old woman also from Grand Rapids, rolled over as a result of the crash. First responders freed her from her car and was sent to the hospital with minor injuries. 

The 68-year-old woman was uninjured, police say.

    

