Car falls into Thornapple River after Cascade Twp. crash

Police say everyone was able to make it out safely.
Credit: 13 On Your Side

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A car fell into the Thornapple River after a two-vehicle crash Monday night.

Police say the accident happened on Cascade Road and Thorncrest Drive in Cascade Township around 9 p.m. One car ended up in the river during the crash. Everyone was able to make it out safely, according to police.

Emergency personnel used a special tow truck to recover the car from the water. 

Credit: 13 On Your Side

