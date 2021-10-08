Car ferry cancels Lake Michigan trips for one week after crew member tests positive for COVID-19

The S.S. Badger will remain docked until Aug. 19 after a crew member tested positive for the coronavirus and three others went into quarantine.

LUDINGTON, Mich. — The largest car ferry in Michigan has canceled trips across the lake due to one confirmed crew member testing positive for COVID-19.

Interlake Maritime Services, the operating company for Lake Michigan Carferry, said the S.S. Badger will remain docked after it completes its scheduled sailing on Tuesday.

The S.S. Badger shuttles passengers and their vehicles from Ludington, Michigan to Manitowoc, Wisconsin daily.

Through contact tracing, the company found three crew members were in close contact with the positive individual.

Those additional crew members are now in quarantine and are awaiting test results.

“The safety of our employees and passengers is our top priority. We are hopeful that this is an isolated case,” Mark W. Barker, President of Interlake Maritime Services, which operates the Lake Michigan Carferry said in a statement.

Service is expected to return on Thursday, Aug. 19.

Those with reservations between now and Wednesday, Aug. 18, Lake Michigan Carferry can reschedule your trip or give you a full refund.

The last day of the season is Oct. 10.

Passengers are required to wear masks aboard the ship.

RELATED VIDEO:

