Car fire in Van Buren: everyone safe

VAN BUREN CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Around noon Saturday the Van Buren Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a vehicle fire on I-94.

Deputies arrived on scene and found a vehicle on fire, the driver and only passenger were standing away from the vehicle and had gotten out safely.

The driver explained to deputies that he had been flagged down by other drivers who noticed heavy smoke coming from his car.

After being alerted to the smoke, he immediately pulled over and said flames began to show "almost instantly."

The Lawrence Fire Department responded and put the fire out, the vehicle was taken away after it was determined safe to do so.

