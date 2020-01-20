KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A car was hit by a train in Kalamazoo County Sunday.

It happened yesterday evening just before 7:00 on North Indian Lake Road near East T Avenue in Brady Township.

The driver is believed to have tried to turn onto North Indian Lake Road but accidentally turned onto the railroad tracks instead.

The car got stuck and was hit by a train. Luckily no one was inside the car when it was hit and no one was hurt.

