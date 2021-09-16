Car hits crossing guard Thursday morning in GR

Police described the crossing guard as an adult man. He sustained minor injuries.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A car struck a crossing guard Thursday morning in Grand Rapids.

Police said the incident happened around 7:55 a.m. in the area of 36th Street and Poinsettia Avenue.

Police described the crossing guard as an adult man. He sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the car pulled over and has been cooperative with police.

*This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.