Car hits tree, rolls over multiple times in Ottawa Co.

The car went into the woods, through the yard of a residence, hit a tree and rolled over several times. The woman driving was sent to the hospital for her injuries.
Credit: WZZM

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A woman is injured after a serious crash in Ottawa County, the Sheriff's Office says.

The crash happened near Wilson Road and 130th Avenue around 4:30 a.m. in Crockery Township.

Police say a 28-year-old Grand Rapids woman was driving a 2013 Mercedes Benz, going west on Wilson, when she failed to get around a curve. The car went into the woods, through the yard of a residence, hit a tree and rolled over several times.

The woman was taken to Trinity Hospital for treatment. The crash is under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

    

