Police investigating after suspected drunk driver crashes into home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A home was damaged after a car crashed into it early Monday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the crash happened around 2:21 a.m. in the 700 block of Spencer Street.

Police believe the driver was drunk at the time of the crash and was the only occupant of the vehicle. The driver sustained significant injuries to the face, but the injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

No one inside the home was injured.

The driver will face charges after being released from the hospital.

