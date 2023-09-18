Car vs. motorcycle crash closes busy Grand Rapids intersection

The crash happened early Monday morning at the intersection of Alpine Avenue and Leonard Street.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating a crash that closed a busy Grand Rapids intersection and sent one man to the hospital.

Grand Rapids police tell 13 ON YOUR SIDE it happened around 1:40 a.m. at the corner of Alpine Avenue NW and Leonard Street NW.

Investigators say a car crashed into a motorcyclist at the intersection, injuring the man driving the motorcycle. He was taken to the hospital but his condition is unknown.

GRPD says the crash is still under investigation, but the driver of the car was taken into custody and is believed to be at-fault.

The intersection was still closed as of 3:30 a.m. while crash scene investigators worked the area.

This is a developing story and 13 ON YOUR SIDE will update this story as we learn new information.

