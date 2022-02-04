MSP investigating car versus pedestrian crash in Marshall

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital for injuries and is in stable condition, police say.

MARSHALL, Mich — A pedestrian was injured Thursday night in Marshall after being struck by a car.

Police say the incident happened around 8:40 p.m. on M-60 Highway near Stanton Road.

Preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle was parked facing the wrong direction of M-60 during hours of darkness. The driver was outside of the car retrieving their mail. Police say an oncoming SUV assumed the vehicle was traveling head-on in the wrong lane, so the driver swerved into a ditch to avoid collision and ended up striking the pedestrian who was getting their mail.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital for injuries and is in stable condition, police say.

Investigation into the crash is ongoing and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.