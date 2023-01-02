3 programs offering safety training for car seats, cribs

Eligible parents can now receive free car seats and cribs, as well as training to properly use these items and keep their children safe.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Three programs have been approved to help Kent County parents in need get cribs and car seats.

The programs are being offered through funding from the Ready by Five Early Childhood Millage, which was approved by voters in 2018.

Eligible parents can now receive free car seats and portable cribs, as well as training to properly use these items and keep their children safe.

“Proper safe sleep and car seat education is critical – it can be the difference between life or death,” said Emily VandenBos, Early Childhood Community Coordinator for Family Futures. “We hope that we can make a difference in the lives of as many families as possible through this important effort.”

In Michigan, sleep-related incidents are the leading cause of death for infants, while car crashes are the leading cause of death for young children. Proper use of a car seat can greatly increase children's chance for survival in an accident.

In Kent County, the programs are now available through these organizations:

Bethany Christian Services — The Child Safety Initiative program will provide training on car seat and portable crib safety for culturally and linguistically diverse families. Eligible families can receive car seats and cribs through the program. For more information, call 616-240-7996.

Cherry Health — The Child Safety Passenger Program provides a 30-minute training appointment for each family, where a staff member will show parents how to correctly install and use a car seat. The organization has additional resources for new parents and their children, as well as pregnant women. For more information, email mihp@cherryhealth.com.

Family Futures — The program will train parents on correct use of car seats and cribs using practices that align with the American Academy of Pediatrics' guidelines. To learn more, visit their website here.

These programs are open to Kent County families whose household income is below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level. Families looking to participate must also have a child in their household who is 5 or under.

The six-year Ready by Five Early Childhood Millage raises approximately $5.7 million each year, which is then allocated for early childhood programs in Kent County.

For more information on the millage, click here.

