x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Car, semi involved in Kentwood crash

Police dispatch confirmed that there were injuries in the crash, although the extent is unknown at this time.
Credit: 13 On Your Side

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Police Department responded to a car and semi crash in Kentwood Monday evening.

Police say the crash occurred just before 4 p.m. at 52nd Street and Broadmoor Avenue. While details that led to the crash are not clear at this time, police say a power pole was damaged during the accident and a guy-wire was broken.

Police dispatch confirmed that there were injuries in the crash, although any additional information is currently unknown.

This is a developing news story. Please check back later for updates.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.