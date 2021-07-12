Car, semi involved in Kentwood crash

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Police Department responded to a car and semi crash in Kentwood Monday evening.
Police say the crash occurred just before 4 p.m. at 52nd Street and Broadmoor Avenue. While details that led to the crash are not clear at this time, police say a power pole was damaged during the accident and a guy-wire was broken.
Police dispatch confirmed that there were injuries in the crash, although any additional information is currently unknown.
This is a developing news story. Please check back later for updates.
