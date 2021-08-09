Car smashes through building at Cannonsburg ski area

The car was left at the scene and no driver was found.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A building at the Cannonsburg Ski Area in Kent County was heavily damaged overnight after a car crashed into the building.

Officials with the ski area said the man drove into the building at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday and then left the property at around 3 a.m. Monday. The car was left behind at the scene.

At the time, nobody was in the building, which is used by ski patrol to treat injured visitors in the winter.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office said information into the case is limited. It is currently under investigation.

