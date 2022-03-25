Ottawa Co. crash leaves car suspended in utility pole wires

Police say the driver fell asleep at the wheel and left the roadway.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — No one was injured in a single-vehicle crash that left a vehicle suspended by guide-wires in Ottawa County.

Police say the crash happened around 6:12 a.m. Friday. The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Chicago Drive when the driver fell asleep and left the roadway.

The vehicle struck the guide-wires on a utility pole, became entangled and was suspended by the wires.

The driver, a 21-year-old man, was not injured in the accident, but police say he was cited for careless driving.

