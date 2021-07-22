Car, unconscious driver pulled out of water near Gravel Pits in Ottawa County

A passerby found the man, held his head out of the water filling the car and started calling for help.

GRAND HAVEN TRIBUNE - A man in the 20-40-age range was in stable condition after being pulled from a car that went into the water at the Bass River Recreation Area Thursday morning.

The man may have suffered a medical condition, causing his car to go into the small lake at the opposite side of the boat launch at the former gravel pit, according to Capt. J Douglas of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

What actually happened remains under investigation.

Douglas said that if it was a medical, no further information would be released.

Emergency crews responded to the park in Robinson Township shortly after 8 a.m. It was unknown what time the incident occurred, before being discovered by a hiker.

Tonya Zoet was walking her dog when she saw what she first thought was a boat in the water.

“I walked up, saw it was a car and saw the door open,” Zoet said. “I tied up my dog, went into the water and found a guy in the car.”

Zoet said she held the man’s head out of the water filling the car and started calling for help.

The man was unconscious, but had a pulse, she said.

“Typically, there’s people all over the place fishing,” she said. “But nobody was answering.”

It wasn’t long before Olivia Prins and Gary Winthorpe drove into the parking area and saw Zoet waving at them. They stopped and called 911.

The car stopped in water that was approximately waist deep.

Allendale Towing pulled the car part way out of the lake, allowed water to drain from the vehicle, and then took the car away on a flat bed truck.

Robinson Township firefighters also assisted at the scene.

*This story was originally published by the Grand Haven Tribune.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.