Car vs. bike crash kills 1 in Holland Township

HOLLAND, Michigan — A car versus bicycle crash killed one Tuesday in Holland Township.

Police say the incident happened at around 8:15 p.m. on Waverly Road north of East 8th Street.

Preliminary investigation indicated that a 42-year-old man was riding his bike southbound on Waverly Road in the right traffic lane when he was struck from behind by a southbound vehicle. After being hit by the first vehicle, the bicyclist was struck again by a second southbound vehicle.

The bicyclist was taken from by AMR to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The drivers of the other vehicles were uninjured. The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of family.

