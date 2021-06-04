Car vs motorcycle crash sends 1 to Butterworth Hospital

The motorcycle driver complained of rib pain but his injuries are not considered life-threatening, police say.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — On April 5 around 8:45 p.m. Ottawa County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a car versus motorcycle crash on Lake Michigan Drive near Edgewater Ave.

Police said a Honda Valkyrie motorcycle driven by a 56-year-old Allendale man had been traveling westbound on Lake Michigan Drive. A Pontiac Grand Am driven by a 22-year-old Allendale woman was pulling out of McDonald's and pulled in front of the motorcycle, causing a collision.

The motorcycle driver was wearing a helmet and was transported to Spectrum Butterworth. He complained of rib pain and his injuries are not considered life-threatening, police say.

