52-year-old Ada man killed after drifting off roadway, striking tree

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A man was killed in a single-vehicle car crash Monday morning in Vergennes Township.

Police say a 52-year-old Ada man was driving a pickup truck westbound on Bailey Drive NE around 8:30 a.m. The vehicle drifted off the roadway and struck a tree.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. An investigation is underway.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.