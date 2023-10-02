Car vs. tree in Park Township closes Riley Street

A crash with injuries Monday morning shut down Riley Street in Ottawa County.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A single-vehicle crash with injuries closed down a road in Park Township Monday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just after 10 a.m. on Riley Street between 152nd Avenue and 160th Avenue.

The car crashed into a tree, and authorities reported injuries.

Riley Street is closed for the time being while first responders work the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back in for updates.

