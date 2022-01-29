Cardboard sled racing draws huge crowd in return to Grand Haven

Winterfest activities were cancelled due to the pandemic in 2021, so this year, there was double the fun.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — At least a thousand people lined either side of the sledding hill at Mulligan's Hollow to watch converted boxes go faster than was ever intended.

"It’s good to be back out here throwing some cardboard down a ski hill," said Kevin Galbavi, president of Grand Haven's Winterfest.

Winterfest is a beloved tradition on the lakeshore, but the pandemic forced the event to cancel in 2021. This year, all indoor events were shut down after an announcement in October, but even frigid temperatures couldn't keep the event down another year.

"Its been cold in West Michigan, so we’re all itching to get out," Galbavi said. "There’s a certain energy, especially in Grand Haven about being active and doing stuff."

Winterfest had many events Saturday, including a dogsled pull and outdoor snow volleyball, which Galbavi says required 14 dump trucks worth of snow. The biggest draw of all, though, is the sled race.

One hundred thirty sleds were registered on the day, competing in three categories — kids and family, which include kids under 12 along with one adult, and the adult division, which is anyone over the age of 13. Numbers are down compared to years past, but the crowd was still well above a thousand people.

The races are a full contact sport with wipeout's galore — check out the highlight (or maybe lowlight) reel here:

